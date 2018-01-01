3 reasons to make the move to beautiful.AI
It's Fast
No more tinkering with text boxes at 2am. Now your slides are designed and animated
for you—saving you time and effort.
It's Beautiful
You’re not a designer, but you shouldn’t have to be. With our Design AI
, every one of your slides will look professionally designed.
It's Helpful
Beautiful.AI will suggest ways to visualize your ideas and then automatically update your slide design as you add new content.
how it works
Get a Head Start with "smart" templates
Instantly visualize your ideas with more than 50 ready-to-use, customizable smart templates. Just think of an idea, choose a template, and get to work.
As you add content,
your slide design adapts
Don’t worry about changing fonts, lining up text boxes, or animating slides. Our "Design AI" automates these tasks so that you can focus on your content.
We apply the "rules"
of great presentations
We automatically enforce presentation design best practices—and set a few constraints—so that your slides always look clean, modern, and professional.
With beautiful Images
at your fingertips
Our image library includes millions of beautiful—and totally free—photos and icons. We’ll help you find them, place them, and filter them—seamlessly.
Sample presentations
Here are a few examples of the presentations you can make with Beautiful.AI
Startup Presentation
CREATED IN 14 MINUTES
Empower your team to build consistently beautiful presentations
Internal Pitch
CREATED IN 15 MINUTES
Go beyond bullets and sell your ideas with powerful visuals
Portfolio Presentation
CREATED IN 12 MINUTES
Give your own design work the beautiful home it deserves
Visual Report
CREATED IN 10 MINUTES
Visualize the results of your research, analysis, or group project
Status Update
CREATED IN 7 MINUTES
Turn your weekly results into a presentable deck in minutes